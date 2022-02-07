Chess pieces are seen in front of Iran and US flags. The future of the nuclear deal is still unclear, with international talks due to resume in Vienna on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Iran calls removal of US sanctions its ‘red line’ for 2015 nuclear deal revival
- Removing sanctions and Iran benefiting is country’s red line in talks, says Iranian foreign ministry spokesman; talks due to resume on Tuesday
- US signed sanctions waivers on Friday making it harder for Iran’s nuclear sites to be used to develop weapons; Iran denies wanting to make bomb
Topic | US-Iran tensions
