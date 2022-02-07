Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves a Jerusalem courthouse in November. File photo: AP
Israel announces inquiry into police use of spyware on ex-PM Netanyahu’s son, aides
- Israeli newspaper Calcalist says officers used Pegasus spyware on phones of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s inner circle and his son
- Paper alleges police used hacking tool to target people without warrants; Prime Minister Naftali Bennett deemed findings ‘very serious, if true’
