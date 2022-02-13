A US Air Force F-22 Raptor arrives at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 12. Photo: US Air Force via AP
United States F-22 fighter jets arrive in UAE after Yemen’s Houthi attacks

  • The Raptor fighter jets landed at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, which hosts some 2,000 US troops
  • US soldiers in the UAE launched the missiles after Houthi attacks last month, the first time the US has fired the system in combat since the 2003 invasion of Iraq

Associated Press
Updated: 2:30am, 13 Feb, 2022

