A US Air Force F-22 Raptor arrives at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 12. Photo: US Air Force via AP
United States F-22 fighter jets arrive in UAE after Yemen’s Houthi attacks
- The Raptor fighter jets landed at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, which hosts some 2,000 US troops
- US soldiers in the UAE launched the missiles after Houthi attacks last month, the first time the US has fired the system in combat since the 2003 invasion of Iraq
Topic | Middle East
