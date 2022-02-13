An underwear store is decorated in red ahead of Valentine’s Day in Riyadh. Photo: AFP
Red lingerie sales boom in Saudi Arabia, minus Valentine’s Day labels
- While Valentine’s gifts have become more common among the youthful Saudi population, the word ‘Valentine’s’ is nowhere to be seen
- The shop displays represent change in Saudi Arabia, where religious police once cracked down on sales of Valentine’s Day items and people wearing red on February 14
