Afghan children hold banners during a protest over the US relocation process at a Gulf facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE on February 10. Photo: Rise to Peace / via Reuters
US discusses ‘potential’ resettlement with Afghans in UAE after Abu Dhabi protest
- The UAE was one of several Arab Gulf countries that helped with the evacuation of Afghans fleeing the Taliban after the group seized power in August last year
- US officials had met some of the Afghans in the UAE and discussed their ‘processing for potential entry in the United States’, according to a statement
Topic | Middle East
Afghan children hold banners during a protest over the US relocation process at a Gulf facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE on February 10. Photo: Rise to Peace / via Reuters