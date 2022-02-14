Police arrested Jewish protesters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem on February 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
Violence breaks out in east Jerusalem between ultranationalist Jewish activists and Palestinians
- The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said 14 Palestinians were wounded, including four people shot with rubber bullets
- The unrest took place in Sheikh Jarrah, a flashpoint neighbourhood where clashes last year helped spark a war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza Strip
Topic | Israel
