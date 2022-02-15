Muzaffer Kayasan, who has tested positive for Covid-19 a total of 78 times, rests at home in Istantbul on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Turkish man still coronavirus positive after record 14 consecutive months
- Muzaffer Kayasan, 56, has Turkey’s longest recorded continuous Covid-19 infection, possibly due to a weakened immune system from leukaemia
- He has spent nine months in hospital and five months mostly alone in his flat, and is not allowed to get vaccinated while still testing positive
