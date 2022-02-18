Israeli farmer grows world’s biggest strawberry, breaking Japanese record

The supersized strawberry is a local variety called Ilan that tends to grow to a hefty size.

Advertisement

Ariel said the record-setting specimen has shrunk to about half the size it was a year before.

The previous record-holder for the heaviest strawberry was a Japanese fruit grown in 2015 in Fukuoka that tipped the scales at 250 grams.

The wait turned out to be fruitful.

Ariel said he jumped up and down in his car, laughing and singing when he got the news.