A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the Arabian Gulf off Bahrain’s coast, which the US Naval Forces Central Command is testing as part of an initiative to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into US 5th Fleet operations. Photo: US Central Command
Eyes on Iran as US Navy plans new Middle East sea drone force with allies
- US Navy planning artificial intelligence drone force to be operational by 2023
- Fleet will comprise of 100 unmanned drones, both sailing and submersible
Topic | Middle East
