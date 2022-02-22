Heavy snow in Britain on Saturday. Russian gas supplies to Europe will not be easily replaced in the event of disruption amid the Ukraine crisis. Photo: PA via AP
Heavy snow in Britain on Saturday. Russian gas supplies to Europe will not be easily replaced in the event of disruption amid the Ukraine crisis. Photo: PA via AP
Ukraine
World /  Middle East

Ukraine crisis: replacing Russian gas to Europe ‘almost impossible’, Qatar warns

  • An estimated 30-40 per cent of Europe’s gas comes from Russia – an amount that ‘no single country’ can replace, Qatar’s energy minister said
  • Qatar had been approached by the United States to re-route liquefied natural gas supplies to Europe in case sanctions affect the Russian flow of gas

Topic |   Ukraine
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:34pm, 22 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Heavy snow in Britain on Saturday. Russian gas supplies to Europe will not be easily replaced in the event of disruption amid the Ukraine crisis. Photo: PA via AP
Heavy snow in Britain on Saturday. Russian gas supplies to Europe will not be easily replaced in the event of disruption amid the Ukraine crisis. Photo: PA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE