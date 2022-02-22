Heavy snow in Britain on Saturday. Russian gas supplies to Europe will not be easily replaced in the event of disruption amid the Ukraine crisis. Photo: PA via AP
Ukraine crisis: replacing Russian gas to Europe ‘almost impossible’, Qatar warns
- An estimated 30-40 per cent of Europe’s gas comes from Russia – an amount that ‘no single country’ can replace, Qatar’s energy minister said
- Qatar had been approached by the United States to re-route liquefied natural gas supplies to Europe in case sanctions affect the Russian flow of gas
