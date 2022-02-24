An L15 Advanced Trainer is displayed at the China International Aviation And Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in October 2006. Photo:
United Arab Emirates plans to buy Chinese jets amid US concerns

  • The UAE is seeking to bolster its defences with a dozen L15 aircraft after a series of attacks by Yemeni rebels
  • A separate arrangement to purchase US F-35 fighters has yet to be finalised, with Washington being wary of Beijing’s involvement with the Gulf nation

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:06am, 24 Feb, 2022

An L15 Advanced Trainer is displayed at the China International Aviation And Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in October 2006. Photo:
