Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Iran studying draft deal to restore 2015 nuclear agreement, says foreign minister

  • Iran is ‘seriously reviewing (the) draft of the agreement,’ Iran’s Foreign Minister said, adding that he had spoken to the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrel
  • The agreement, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, provided Iran with relief from sanctions in return for strict limits to its nuclear activities

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:07am, 27 Feb, 2022

