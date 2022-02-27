Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Iran studying draft deal to restore 2015 nuclear agreement, says foreign minister
- Iran is ‘seriously reviewing (the) draft of the agreement,’ Iran’s Foreign Minister said, adding that he had spoken to the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrel
- The agreement, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, provided Iran with relief from sanctions in return for strict limits to its nuclear activities
Topic | Iran
