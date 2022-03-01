Firefighters at the scene of a fatal blaze that broke out in a shopping centre in the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
11 killed in Syria as blaze rips through Damascus shopping centre
- Fire began in the early hours; many of the dead were security guards or staff who were on duty overnight
- Flames ripped through shops selling clothes, leather goods, cosmetics, many of which are flammable; investigation under way to determine cause
