Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in Tehran, Iran on March 5. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran and UN atomic energy watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclear issues

  • The announcement came just before Russia said it would seek guarantees from the US before it backs the deal
  • The 2015 nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since the United States’ unilateral withdrawal in 2018 under former US president Donald Trump

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:27am, 6 Mar, 2022

