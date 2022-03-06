Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in Tehran, Iran on March 5. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran and UN atomic energy watchdog agree approach to resolve nuclear issues
- The announcement came just before Russia said it would seek guarantees from the US before it backs the deal
- The 2015 nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since the United States’ unilateral withdrawal in 2018 under former US president Donald Trump
