Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Photo: AFP
Turkey
World /  Middle East

Israeli president Isaac Herzog to visit Turkey next week in sign of thawing ties

  • Herzog will be the first Israeli president to visit Turkey for a state visit since 2003. He will be received by Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday before continuing to Istanbul
  • Relations between majority-Muslim Turkey and Israel froze over after the deaths of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla carrying aid for the Gaza Strip in 2010

Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:33am, 6 Mar, 2022

