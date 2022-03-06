Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Photo: AFP
Israeli president Isaac Herzog to visit Turkey next week in sign of thawing ties
- Herzog will be the first Israeli president to visit Turkey for a state visit since 2003. He will be received by Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday before continuing to Istanbul
- Relations between majority-Muslim Turkey and Israel froze over after the deaths of 10 civilians in an Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla carrying aid for the Gaza Strip in 2010
Topic | Turkey
