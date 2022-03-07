UNHCR special envoy Angelina Jolie shakes hands with a woman displaced by war during a visit to the southern province of Lahej, Yemen on March 6. Photo: Reuters
UN envoy Angelina Jolie in Yemen ahead of fundraising summit
- The Hollywood actress, who is special envoy for the UN on refugee issues, landed in the southern coastal city of Aden to meet families and refugees there
- Also on Sunday, an armed group kidnapped two foreigners working with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Yemen’s east, a government source said
Topic | Yemen
