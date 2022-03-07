The sanctions imposed on Russia over its Ukraine invasion have nothing to do with a potential nuclear deal with Iran, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Photo: Reuters
Russia demands cloud Iran nuclear talks as Ukraine conflict enters picture
- Russia is seeking guarantees from the US before it backs a potential Iran nuclear deal with world powers
- Blinken says sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have nothing to with any Iran deal
Topic | Iran
