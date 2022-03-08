Iran launching its first ‘Noor’ satellite in 2020. The Islamic Republic on Tuesday said it launched its second satellite into space. File photo: AP
Iran puts new military satellite in orbit as world powers and Tehran try to revive tattered nuclear deal
- Tehran’s decision to put a satellite into space comes as Iran negotiates with world powers over the country’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal
- Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched its first Noor satellite in 2020, revealing to the world it ran its own space programme
Topic | Iran
