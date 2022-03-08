Iran launching its first ‘Noor’ satellite in 2020. The Islamic Republic on Tuesday said it launched its second satellite into space. File photo: AP
Iran launching its first ‘Noor’ satellite in 2020. The Islamic Republic on Tuesday said it launched its second satellite into space. File photo: AP
Iran
World /  Middle East

Iran puts new military satellite in orbit as world powers and Tehran try to revive tattered nuclear deal

  • Tehran’s decision to put a satellite into space comes as Iran negotiates with world powers over the country’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal
  • Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched its first Noor satellite in 2020, revealing to the world it ran its own space programme

Topic |   Iran
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:21pm, 8 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Iran launching its first ‘Noor’ satellite in 2020. The Islamic Republic on Tuesday said it launched its second satellite into space. File photo: AP
Iran launching its first ‘Noor’ satellite in 2020. The Islamic Republic on Tuesday said it launched its second satellite into space. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE