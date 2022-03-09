Frame grab from the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, three versions of domestically-built centrifuges are shown in a live TV program from Natanz, an Iranian uranium enrichment plant, in Iran in June 2018. Photo: IRIB via AP
Don’t sabotage Iran nuclear deal, West warns Russia
- A last minute Russian demand is holding up the deal that would see sanctions rolled back on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme
- Russia wants guarantees that Western sanctions targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its business with Iran
Topic | Iran
