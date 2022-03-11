An aerial view of the house in which Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi died during a raid by US special forces in Syria in February. Photo: AFP
An aerial view of the house in which Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi died during a raid by US special forces in Syria in February. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

Islamic State confirms its leader was killed in Syria, names new chief

  • This was the militant group’s first comment on the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who reportedly blew himself up during a US raid last month
  • Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi has been named as the successor

Topic |   Islamic State
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:03am, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of the house in which Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi died during a raid by US special forces in Syria in February. Photo: AFP
An aerial view of the house in which Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi died during a raid by US special forces in Syria in February. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE