A police car passes the Palais Coburg, site of the closed-door nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna, Austria on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Iran nuclear talks on ‘pause’ in Vienna after Russian demand
- Diplomats offered no timetable for when discussions would resume, after Moscow sought relief from sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine
- One analyst described the demand as a ‘grenade’ that had been ‘thrown on the table’ by Russia in the middle of negotiations
Topic | Iran
