A police car passes the Palais Coburg, site of the closed-door nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna, Austria on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Iran
Iran nuclear talks on ‘pause’ in Vienna after Russian demand

  • Diplomats offered no timetable for when discussions would resume, after Moscow sought relief from sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine
  • One analyst described the demand as a ‘grenade’ that had been ‘thrown on the table’ by Russia in the middle of negotiations

Topic |   Iran
Associated Press
Updated: 4:08am, 12 Mar, 2022

