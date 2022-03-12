Activists take part in an Amnesty International protest in 2015 against Raif Badawi’s flogging outside Saudi Arabia’s embassy in London. Photo: EPA
Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released after 10 years in prison for ‘insulting Islam’
- Before his detention in 2012, award-winning blogger Raif Badawi was known for his writings in support of freedom of expression
- In addition to his imprisonment, he was also sentenced in 2014 to 50 lashes a week for 20 weeks, but the floggings soon ceased after an international outcry
