Activists take part in an Amnesty International protest in 2015 against Raif Badawi’s flogging outside Saudi Arabia’s embassy in London. Photo: EPA
World /  Middle East

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released after 10 years in prison for ‘insulting Islam’

  • Before his detention in 2012, award-winning blogger Raif Badawi was known for his writings in support of freedom of expression
  • In addition to his imprisonment, he was also sentenced in 2014 to 50 lashes a week for 20 weeks, but the floggings soon ceased after an international outcry

Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Montreal

Updated: 10:39am, 12 Mar, 2022

