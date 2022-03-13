The flag of Saudi Arabia. The country on Saturday executed 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups. Photo: AP
Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day for terrorism and other charges
- Saturday’s executions are the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history
- Those executed included 73 Saudis, seven Yemenis and one Syrian. Crimes ranged from killings to belonging to militant groups
