Kurdish security forces and citizens inspect the site of a car bomb attack in front of the main security forces headquarters in Arbil, Iraq in 2013. Photo: AP
Missiles target US consulate in north Iraq, no casualties
- Missiles were fired reportedly from Iran, and come days after a strike near Damascus, Syria, killed two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard
- Attack comes as negotiations over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal hit a ‘pause’ over Russian demands about sanctions targeting Moscow over its war on Ukraine
Topic | Iraq
