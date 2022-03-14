A house damaged by an Iranian ballistic missile attack in Irbil, Iraq on March 13. Photo: AP
Iran claims responsibility for missile attack near US consulate in Iraq

  • Iran said the attack was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard last week
  • The attack drew harsh condemnation from the Iraqi government, which called it a ‘violation of international law and norms’ and demanded an explanation from Iran

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:19am, 14 Mar, 2022

