Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich stands in a VIP lounge at Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, Israel before a jet linked to him took off for Istanbul on March 14. Photo: Reuters
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich spotted in Tel Aviv airport before flight to Istanbul
- Abramovich was among seven Russian billionaires added to the British sanctions list on Thursday as part of efforts to isolate Putin over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- A photo showed Abramovich, owner of Britain’s Chelsea football club, sitting in the airport’s VIP lounge with a face mask pulled down over his chin
