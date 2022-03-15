Iran’s nuclear programme has weathered a number of attacks over the years, including the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists. File photo: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Iran’s nuclear programme has weathered a number of attacks over the years, including the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists. File photo: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Iran
World /  Middle East

Iran links Israel to foiled sabotage plot at nuclear facility

  • Iran claims spy network attempted to sabotage its Fordo nuclear facility
  • Alleged sabotage plot came as nuclear talks in Vienna appeared to stall

Topic |   Iran
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:15pm, 15 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Iran’s nuclear programme has weathered a number of attacks over the years, including the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists. File photo: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Iran’s nuclear programme has weathered a number of attacks over the years, including the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists. File photo: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
READ FULL ARTICLE