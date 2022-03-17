British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (right) and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori arrive in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday. Photo: Oman News Agency via Reuters
Two British-Iranians fly back to UK after being freed by Tehran
- The families of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori believe they were being held as political prisoners over a long-standing debt owed by the UK
- A payment deal has been reached ‘after highly complex and exhaustive negotiations’, says British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
Topic | Iran
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (right) and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori arrive in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday. Photo: Oman News Agency via Reuters