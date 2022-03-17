British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (right) and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori arrive in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday. Photo: Oman News Agency via Reuters
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (right) and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori arrive in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday. Photo: Oman News Agency via Reuters
Iran
World /  Middle East

Two British-Iranians fly back to UK after being freed by Tehran

  • The families of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori believe they were being held as political prisoners over a long-standing debt owed by the UK
  • A payment deal has been reached ‘after highly complex and exhaustive negotiations’, says British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:10am, 17 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (right) and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori arrive in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday. Photo: Oman News Agency via Reuters
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (right) and dual national Anoosheh Ashoori arrive in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday. Photo: Oman News Agency via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE