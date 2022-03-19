Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, UAE on March 18. Photo: Syrian Presidency Facebook page via AP
Syria’s Bashar al-Assad holds talks in UAE, first trip to an Arab state since 2011 civil war
- The meeting is the latest sign of warming ties between Syria and the UAE, which broke ties with Damascus in February 2012
- Assad met the UAE’s de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum
Topic | Syrian conflict
Syrian President Bashar Assad, left, and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, UAE on March 18. Photo: Syrian Presidency Facebook page via AP