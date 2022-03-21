Israeli security forces enforce a perimeter before ultra-Orthodox Jewish mourners during the funeral of Haredi rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in the city of Bnei Barak near Tel Aviv, Israel on March 20. Photo: AFP
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews pack streets in Israel for rabbi’s funeral under heavy guard
- Authorities had voiced fears of disaster from overcrowding as around three quarters of a million people filled streets in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, to mourn Chaim Kanievsky
- Thousands of police provided security for the funeral held 11 months after a stampede disaster at Mount Meron pilgrimage site, where 45 people died
