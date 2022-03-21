A damaged car is parked at an Aramco terminal in the southern border town of Jizan, Saudi Arabia on March 20 after Yemen’s Houthi rebels unleashed a barrage of drone and missile strikes. Photo: Saudi Press Agency via AP
Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch barrage of strikes on Saudi Arabia’s critical energy sites
- The attack on Sunday sparked a fire at one site and temporarily cut oil production at another, marking a serious escalation of rebel attacks on the kingdom
- The Houthi attack did not cause casualties, the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said, but damaged sites belonging to major energy companies
Topic | Saudi Arabia
