Saudi Arabia has insisted that Patriot interceptors are critical to its defence against Houthi attacks. File photo: AP
Saudi Arabia has insisted that Patriot interceptors are critical to its defence against Houthi attacks. File photo: AP
World /  Middle East

Joe Biden fortified Saudi’s Patriot missile supply amid strained ties

  • Transfer of Patriots come as Saudi Arabia faces missile and drone attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen
  • The United States-Saudi relationship has been strained since US President Joe Biden took office

Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:11pm, 21 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Saudi Arabia has insisted that Patriot interceptors are critical to its defence against Houthi attacks. File photo: AP
Saudi Arabia has insisted that Patriot interceptors are critical to its defence against Houthi attacks. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE