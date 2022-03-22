Solaris, a superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, docks at a marina in Bodrum, Turkey on March 21. Photo: IHA via Reuters
Yacht belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich docks in Turkey
- Turkey’s private NTV television said the luxury yacht Solaris docked in Bodrum after departing from Montenegro. Turkey has not joined sanctions on Russia
- A group of Ukrainians carrying flags with the words ‘No War’ boarded a small motor boat and tried to prevent the yacht from docking, local news reported
