Police said the attacker careened his car into a person and stabbed others across a swath of the city center in Beersheba. Photo: Xinhua
Four dead in Israel stabbing, car-ramming, suspect shot by locals

  • Reports said assailant was a Bedouin man who previously tried to join Islamic State
  • Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised to crack down on ‘terrorists’ after the attack

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:39am, 23 Mar, 2022

