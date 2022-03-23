Police said the attacker careened his car into a person and stabbed others across a swath of the city center in Beersheba. Photo: Xinhua
Four dead in Israel stabbing, car-ramming, suspect shot by locals
- Reports said assailant was a Bedouin man who previously tried to join Islamic State
- Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised to crack down on ‘terrorists’ after the attack
