Major General Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, inspector general at the UAE interior ministry and then candidate for the 2021 Interpol election speaks on the phone in Istanbul in November. Photo: AFP
France probes Interpol president Nasser Al-Raisi for alleged torture, barbarism
- The Emirati general is accused of being responsible for the inhumane treatment in his home country of government opponent Ahmed Mansoor
- Despite earlier allegations, Raisi was voted in for the job in November, after the UAE made a generous donation to the international police agency
Topic | Interpol
Major General Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, inspector general at the UAE interior ministry and then candidate for the 2021 Interpol election speaks on the phone in Istanbul in November. Photo: AFP