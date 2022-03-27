Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo: Reuters
Top Iranian diplomat suggests flexibility to restore nuclear deal
- Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian accepted the idea of continuing to be sanctioned by the US if it meant the restoration of Tehran’s nuclear deal
- Earlier on Saturday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said all sides were ‘very close to an agreement’ for a road map restoring the 2015 nuclear deal
Topic | Iran
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Photo: Reuters