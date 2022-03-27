Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani speaks at the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar on March 26. Photo Reuters
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani speaks at the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar on March 26. Photo Reuters
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Qatar and Saudi decry lack of attention to Middle East conflicts amid war in Ukraine

  • ‘Suffering we have seen in Ukraine … has been the suffering of a lot of countries in this region … and nothing happened,’ said Qatar’s foreign minister
  • In a video message to the annual Doha Forum earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Qatar to increase natural gas production

Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:03am, 27 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani speaks at the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar on March 26. Photo Reuters
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani speaks at the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar on March 26. Photo Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE