Yemenis assess the damage following overnight air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition targeting the Houthi rebel-held capital of Sanaa on Saturday. Photo: Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Yemen’s Houthi rebels call truce after wave of attacks on Saudi Arabia
- The Iran-backed rebels’ surprise move came exactly seven years after a Saudi-led coalition first intervened in Yemen to support the government
- Houthi political leader Mahdi al-Mashat also dangled the prospect of a ‘permanent’ ceasefire if ‘Saudi Arabia commits to ending the siege and stopping raids’
Topic | Yemen
