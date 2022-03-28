Members of the Iraqi security forces stand guard in the streets of the capital Baghdad, on March 25. Photo: AFP
Iraq is building wall along Syria border to keep out IS fighters, military source reveals

  • Iraq, which shares a 600km-long border with Syria, seeks to ‘put a stop to the infiltration of Islamic State members’ into its territory, the source said
  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said the wall’s construction was carried out in an area in the south of Syria’s Hasakeh province

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:33am, 28 Mar, 2022

