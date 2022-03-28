US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the West Bank City of Ramallah, on March 27. Photo: EPA-EFE
Antony Blinken in Israel to meet Arab ministers as Iran nuclear talks advance

  • The Iran issue is likely to dominate the two-day gathering, which includes foreign ministers from three Arab states that normalised ties with Israel in 2020
  • The US Secretary of State is also expected to press Arab allies to step up support for Ukraine to fend off Russia’s invasion

ReutersAgence France-Presse
Updated: 5:47am, 28 Mar, 2022

