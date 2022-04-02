People dance while helping to carry a huge rainbow flag for the annual pride parade in downtown Seattle in June 2015. Photo: TNS
Qatar may take rainbow flags from World Cup fans to ‘protect’ them, official says
- A general in charge of security for the football tournament says this is to avoid people being attacked for promoting gay rights
- He insisted, however, that LGBT couples would be welcomed and accepted, despite same-sex relations remaining criminalised in the Gulf nation
Topic | Fifa World Cup 2022
People dance while helping to carry a huge rainbow flag for the annual pride parade in downtown Seattle in June 2015. Photo: TNS