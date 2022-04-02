Yemeni police inspect a site of Saudi-led airstrikes targeting two houses in Sanaa, Yemen in March. Photo: AP
Yemen’s warring parties agree to two-month truce during Ramadan in breakthrough in 7-year conflict

  • The UN-brokered two-month truce begins on Saturday at the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan
  • Ceasefire needed to restart negotiations in proxy war between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran that has left Yemenis vulnerable to hunger and disease

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:05pm, 2 Apr, 2022

