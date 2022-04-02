People pray at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Muslims around the world are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, fasting between sunrise and sunset. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ramadan kicks off in some of Middle East, with Indonesia ‘to begin observing Sunday’
- Muslim holy month, with fasting from dawn to dusk, began at sunrise on Saturday in nations including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates
- Many in other countries, including Indonesia, Jordan, plan to start celebrating day later after Islamic astronomers failed to spot the new moon
Topic | Ramadan
People pray at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Muslims around the world are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, fasting between sunrise and sunset. Photo: EPA-EFE