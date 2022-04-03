Afghan farmers harvest poppy in Helmand province. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
Taliban bans poppy production, in move likely to further impoverish Afghans

  • Afghanistan is the world’s largest producer of opium and in 2021, before the Taliban takeover, produced more than 6,000 tons of opium
  • Poppy production and income are often used as a form of banking among Afghanistan’s poorest, who use the promise of the next year’s harvest to buy staples such as flour and cooking oil

Associated Press
Updated: 11:30pm, 3 Apr, 2022

