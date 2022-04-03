Afghan farmers harvest poppy in Helmand province. Photo: AP
Taliban bans poppy production, in move likely to further impoverish Afghans
- Afghanistan is the world’s largest producer of opium and in 2021, before the Taliban takeover, produced more than 6,000 tons of opium
- Poppy production and income are often used as a form of banking among Afghanistan’s poorest, who use the promise of the next year’s harvest to buy staples such as flour and cooking oil
Topic | Afghanistan
