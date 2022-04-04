Jordan’s Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, who was implicated in a coup plot against his half-brother King Abdullah II in 2021, gave up his royal title. Photo: AFP
Prince Hamzeh drops his title in protest over how his country is run; Jordanian king’s brother rekindles rift
- Prince Hamzah posted on Twitter that he was driven to the decision because his convictions cannot be reconciled with ‘current approaches, policies and methods’
- King Abdullah placed his half-brother under house arrest last April for alleged plot to destabilise the Western-allied kingdom, but rift was thought to be over
Topic | Royalty
