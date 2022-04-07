Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Bahrain in December 2014. A Turkish court halted the trial of Saudi suspects over his killing and transfered it to Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
Khashoggi murder trial transferred from Turkey to Saudi Arabia
- 59-year-old journalist was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 in a gruesome murder that shocked the world
- Human rights groups say transferring the case would lead to a cover up of the killing which has cast suspicion on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Topic | Jamal Khashoggi killing
