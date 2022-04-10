Muslims pray around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in the Saudi city of Mecca on April 9. Saudi Arabia said it will permit one million Muslims to participate in this year’s hajj. Photo: AFP
Saudi Arabia to allow one million haj pilgrims this year after two years of coronavirus restrictions
- The haj must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives. About 2.5 million people took part in 2019
- The move offers hopeful news for many Muslims outside the kingdom who have been barred from making the trip since 2019 as a result of Covid-19 restrictions
