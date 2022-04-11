Christians take part in the traditional Palm Sunday procession from the Mount of Olives to Jerusalem’s Old City, on April 10. Photo: AFP
Christians mark Palm Sunday with Jerusalem procession at start of Holy Week
- The holiday this year comes as tourists are returning to the Holy Land following two years of disruption during the coronavirus pandemic
- The holiday is also is taking place as tensions between Israelis and Palestinians are rising amid a spate of recent Palestinian attacks in Israel
Topic | Israel
