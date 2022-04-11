Israeli troops raid the Nur Shams refugee camp near the West Bank town of Tulkarem on April 10 looking for suspects related to a gunman from Jenin who went on a shooting rampage in a Tel Aviv nightlife area on April 7. Photo: AFP
Israel ‘on offensive’ after attacks as two women are killed in West Bank
- Fresh raids came after a gunman from Jenin went on a shooting rampage in Tel Aviv on Thursday, killing three Israelis and wounding more than a dozen others
- ‘The State of Israel has gone on the offensive,’ Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, vowing to ‘settle accounts with everyone who was linked … to the attacks’
