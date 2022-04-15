Little is known about the Israeli laser system’s effectiveness, but it is expected to be deployed on land, in the air and at sea. Photo: Israeli defence ministry via Twitter
Little is known about the Israeli laser system’s effectiveness, but it is expected to be deployed on land, in the air and at sea. Photo: Israeli defence ministry via Twitter
Israel
World /  Middle East

Israel successfully tests new laser missile defence system

  • Recent trials saw it intercept mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles, Defence Minister Benny Gantz says
  • The new system will complement Israel’s costly Iron Dome, and is expected to be deployed on land, in the air and at sea

Topic |   Israel
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:07am, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Little is known about the Israeli laser system’s effectiveness, but it is expected to be deployed on land, in the air and at sea. Photo: Israeli defence ministry via Twitter
Little is known about the Israeli laser system’s effectiveness, but it is expected to be deployed on land, in the air and at sea. Photo: Israeli defence ministry via Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE