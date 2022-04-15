Little is known about the Israeli laser system’s effectiveness, but it is expected to be deployed on land, in the air and at sea. Photo: Israeli defence ministry via Twitter
Israel successfully tests new laser missile defence system
- Recent trials saw it intercept mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles, Defence Minister Benny Gantz says
- The new system will complement Israel’s costly Iron Dome, and is expected to be deployed on land, in the air and at sea
